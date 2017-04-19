Duluthians Fight for Earned Sick and Safe Time

Final Listening Session Takes Place in Duluth for Earned Sick and Safe Time

DULUTH, Minn. – The Earned Sick and Safe Time Taskforce in Duluth hosted their final rally and listening session Wednesday morning outside Grandmas Sports Garden.

You may recall, the sessions were set up to hear input from workers within the City of Duluth.

The Duluth City Council originally set up the taskforce after learning nearly 46 percent of Duluth workers don’t have access to earned sick and safe time.

Organizers say many residents have had to sacrifice their jobs in order to stay home to care for themselves or a loved one with an illness.

The taskforce will now bring forward community recommendations from the listening sessions to the City Council.

They hope the Council will then decide on an ordinance.