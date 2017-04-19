Groundbreaking Held for New Superior High School

Project Will Include a new Three-Story Academic Building

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A groundbreaking was held today for renovations at Superior High School.

The project will include a three-story academic building, along with a brand new media center, commons area, and a new seating area for lunch.

There also plans to continue to use the old portion of the Superior High School, which will be renovated.

“It really is a truly exciting time at Superior High School,” said Kent Bergum, Superior High School principal. “I think as you look around at the facilities here, our athletic facilities here are second to none, and I think with this project, we’ll bring our academic facility into the same light.”

The project is being funded by a $92.5 million referendum that was passed last spring.

Included in that, was also the rebuilding of Cooper Elementary in Superior.