Highway 169 Cross Range Expressway Work Begins

DULUTH, Minn. – Crews have started their wok on the Highway 169 Cross Range Expressway project.

Motorists will see crews doing grading and other excavation work in the area. A two-lane bypass, using portable barriers has been put in place in the vicinity of County Road 7 to protect passing traffic from any construction debris.

MnDOT advises motorists to travel no faster than 45 mph in that work zone.

Most of the work will involve building a new alignment for much of the road. There will be only brief intermittent closures that will affect traffic. Flaggers will be present when closures are in place.

The work also includes expanding 1.5 miles of Highway 169, installing intersection lighting and replacing a box culvert. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

For more information on the project visit mndot.gov