Lake Levels Are On A Rapid Rise

Due to early snow melt and recent rain, the Great Lakes have significantly risen by several inches.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Lakes water levels have been rapidly rising within the past two weeks.

There has been a large amount of water added to each of the lakes due to early snow melt and recent rain according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Their weekly update on April 14, said that Lake Ontario rose 14 inches in the past month. Lake Erie, Michigan and Huron each rose 6 inches a piece.

In just April alone, Lake Superior has risen nearly an inch. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron combined are up over 3 inches since the start of the month and Lake Ontario is near ten inches.

Adding all of the Great Lakes water level rise together, it’s enough for over 300 million people to satisfy their daily water intake for half of the year.