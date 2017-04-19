Mining Industry Report Indicates High Wages for Jobs

Tourism Jobs Found to be Low Paying

DULUTH, Minn.-A recent study about the mining industry’s impact on the Northland has revealed some startling statistics.

According to a report from the Praxis Strategy Group, mining supports about 5,100 jobs in the area, while tourism accounts for 6,400.

The mining jobs pay out at average rate of $82,000 a year, while tourism sits at $18,000 a year.

“The region tails a bit when it comes to per-capita income – looking at what industries create the most value and it’s typically these productive industries including mining,” said Mark Schill, vice president of Praxis Group. “They have supply chains in the region, but they are exporting their product around the country.”

The report was paid for by Minnesota Mining, which is supported by the mining industry.

To read the full report, visit this website.