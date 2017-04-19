New Logo Wanted at Myers-Wilkins to Build School Pride

$5,000 Needs to be Raised

DULUTH, Minn.- A new initiative is trying to build pride in the students at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School.

The project is focused on raising $5,000 to have a local artist design a new logo for the school.

The plan is to revamp its current logo of a wolf, as the students will vote on their favorite design, which will be painted at the entrance of the school. School officials told us that many of students at the school are low income, and with the new logo, they hope it will boost school spirits.

“This is how I show pride within my community,” said Elisa Maldonado, principal at the school.

There are also plans to raise money, so each student has a t-shirt with the logo on it.

To find out how to donate, visit this website.