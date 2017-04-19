Oliver Bridge Rehabilitation Project Road Closures Start April 24

DULUTH, Minn. – CN will begin the second and final year of maintenance on the Oliver railroad bridge over the St. Louis River between Duluth, Minnesota and Oliver, Wisconsin beginning on Monday, April 24.

The bridge work for 2017 includes

Full replacement of the 47 foot Span 1 on the east end of the bridge

Removal of the steel cross ties and steel deck which carries the rail

Installation of new solid timber deck to carry the rail

The bridge work will prompt daytime closures of the roadway beneath the rail bridge connecting Wisconsin Highway 105 to Minnesota Highway 39. The highway portion of the bridge will be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The daily closures are expected to begin April 24 and will continue into the fall once the project is complete.

Due to holidays and local events, the road will remain open on the following days:

Friday, May 26, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for Memorial Day traffic

Monday, May 29, 2017 – Road open all day for Memorial Day

Friday, June 16, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for Grandma’s Marathon traffic

Monday, July 3, 2017 – Road open all day for 4th of July weekend

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 – Road open all day for 4th of July weekend

Thursday, August 10, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for Blue’s Fest traffic

Friday, August 11, 2017 – Road open all day for Blue’s Fest

Friday, September 1, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for Labor Day traffic

Monday, September 4, 2017 – Road open for Labor Day

Friday, September 15, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for In Line Marathon traffic

For more information on this project visit dot.state.mn.us