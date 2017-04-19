Oliver Bridge Rehabilitation Project Road Closures Start April 24
DULUTH, Minn. – CN will begin the second and final year of maintenance on the Oliver railroad bridge over the St. Louis River between Duluth, Minnesota and Oliver, Wisconsin beginning on Monday, April 24.
The bridge work for 2017 includes
- Full replacement of the 47 foot Span 1 on the east end of the bridge
- Removal of the steel cross ties and steel deck which carries the rail
- Installation of new solid timber deck to carry the rail
The bridge work will prompt daytime closures of the roadway beneath the rail bridge connecting Wisconsin Highway 105 to Minnesota Highway 39. The highway portion of the bridge will be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The daily closures are expected to begin April 24 and will continue into the fall once the project is complete.
Due to holidays and local events, the road will remain open on the following days:
- Friday, May 26, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for Memorial Day traffic
- Monday, May 29, 2017 – Road open all day for Memorial Day
- Friday, June 16, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for Grandma’s Marathon traffic
- Monday, July 3, 2017 – Road open all day for 4th of July weekend
- Tuesday, July 4, 2017 – Road open all day for 4th of July weekend
- Thursday, August 10, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for Blue’s Fest traffic
- Friday, August 11, 2017 – Road open all day for Blue’s Fest
- Friday, September 1, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for Labor Day traffic
- Monday, September 4, 2017 – Road open for Labor Day
- Friday, September 15, 2017 – Road open at 12:00 (noon) for In Line Marathon traffic
For more information on this project visit dot.state.mn.us