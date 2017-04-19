Roundabout Proposed At Midway And Maple Grove Roads

T–bone accidents account for up 70-percent of crashes at the intersection

Saint Louis County is hoping to cut down on serious crashes at a busy Hermantown intersection, proposing a single lane roundabout to be installed at Midway and Maple Grove Roads.

T–bone accidents account for up 70-percent of crashes at this intersection, making it one of the most dangerous along the Midway corridor.

Engineers conducted a study to look at the best option to reduce right angle crashes and found the roundabout to be the best option for this area.

“For this intersection, when you look nationally where we’ve installed roundabouts at similar type intersections like this high speed two way stop controls, you’re looking at 90-percent reduction in injury crashes where they’ve been installed at similar intersections,” said Victor Lund, traffic engineer for Saint Louis County.

County engineers also noted a roundabout should help clear up congestion during busy weekday afternoons. Design plans will be presented to the city of Hermantown later this year. If approved, construction could begin by June 2018.