St. Louis River Alliance Works to Fight Invasive Species

Open House and Panel Focuses on Non-native Phragmites

DULUTH, Minn. – As the weather continues to warm many Northlanders will be focusing on getting in the water or heading out on hikes, so the St. Louis River Alliance is hoping to educate the public about a certain invasive species.

They’re hosting an open house and panel discussion to highlight the prevention and control on non-native phragmites in the St. Louis River.

This is taking place on Thursday, April 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Pier B.

Attendees will hear from experts about catching and stopping the spread of non-native Phragmites in the St. Louis River Estuary.

There will be appetizers, drinks and door prizes; poster presentations including hands-on specimen ID, sitemaps and aerial imagery of local and regional non-native Phragmites infestations, and monitoring and management techniques; a panel presentation with experts about the story of Phragmites, why this issue is important to citizens, what can be done and how to help protect the estuary from the invasion.

The event is free and open to the public.

Non-Native Phragmites Background: Phragmites australis (European common reed) is a non-native invasive grass that has begun taking over the shoreline near the St. Louis River, posing a myriad of threats to natural, cultural and recreational resources of the region.

For more information head to stlouisriver.org.