Students Raising Money to Repair Vandalized Playground

4th graders Zack Ellestad and Bryce Twaddle decided to come up with a way to help raise money to fix the damaged court

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Bay View Elementary are taking action after somebody set fire to the school’s outdoor basketball court and spray painted graffiti on the school.

When the kids returned to class on Monday, teachers told them about the damage that occurred to the playground. Two 4th grade students, Zack Ellestad and Bryce Twaddle, decided to come up with a way to help raise some money to fix that area.

Starting Monday, the school will be having a fundraiser, raising money to help fix the damaged playground. Each class at Bay View Elementary will be competing to see who can collect the most donations.

“We both thought about it at the exact same time at lunch time,” said Twaddle.”Right before I was going to speak, he came up with the idea and I was like ‘I was going to say that,’” added Ellestad.

Staff at the school was able to clean up the graffiti on Sunday, but the kids are hoping to raise about $5,000 to replace the damaged court, something the whole school is rallying behind.

“Our kids are wonderful,” said Diane Morin, principal at Bay View. “I liked it that they were problem solving, that they took the opportunity to make something that was bad and turn it into something positive.”

Public donations are also being accepted here: https://www.gofundme.com/BayViewPlayground

Bay View Elementary tells us they have several leads and some surveillance video from when the damage took place around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The school is working with the Duluth Fire Marshal as they investigate this incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call this hotline 1-800-723-2020.