Wisconsin Lawmakers Consider Bill Banning Some Abortions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Abortions would no longer be covered by health insurance plans for Wisconsin state employees under a Republican-backed bill working its way through the Legislature.

But it’s unclear weather the measure up for a hearing Wednesday will win approval this year even with stronger Republican majorities when it failed to pass in 2013.

And even if it does pass, the impact of such a ban could be minimal.

That’s because the state currently requires health plans to cover only therapeutic abortions for its members.

How those are defined is left up to the health plan, but they generally are only those considered to be medically necessary. That’s according to Nancy Ketterhagen, spokewoman for the Department of Employee Trust Funds which administers state worker benefits.

The bill is backed by anti-abortion groups.