Woodland Hills Academy May Move to Rockridge School Building

Youth and Family Services Provider is Currently Housed in Cobb School Building

DULUTH, Minn. – There may be a new tenant in the Rockridge Elementary School building.

Woodland Hills Academy, which is now housed in the former Cobb Elementary School, may soon move to Rockridge. The change of scenery is expected to be more cost effective for Woodland Hills and the Duluth School District.

“By moving them into a setting that’s more on par with the other district schools, it’s sending them a message that they are as important as any other district kids in the district system,” says Jeff Bradt, CEO of the Hills Youth and Family Services.

The school board recently approved developing plans for Woodland Hills to move from Cobb to Rockridge.