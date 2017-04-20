Crafting Wild Rice Walleye Cakes

Cooking Connection: Burnt Onion Kitchen & Brews

BIWABIK, Minn. – Burnt Onion Kitchen and Brews is the restaurant in the new chalet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, Minnesota.

It’s headed up by Chef Dan Schimka.

There is hand-crafted beer, hand-cut steaks, seafood flown in from Hawaii and fresh pasta.

For this week’s Cooking Connection Chef Dan taught FOX 21’s William Seay how to make wild rice walleye cakes.

Wasabi Mayonnaise:

add half cup of heavy mayonnaise

1 tbsp. white wine

lemon juice

kosher salt and black pepper

1 tbsp. wasabi

fresh chopped parsley

Wild Rice Walleye Cake:

chop 6-8 piece of tilapia in a food processor

add seasoning, lemon juice, and 1 tbsp. of heavy cream; mix again

transfer mixture to a bowl

add green and red peppers

add parsley

add wild rice

add yellow onion

chop walleye and add to mix (must be cooked and cold)

form cake and cover in panko

brown cakes in pan on medium-high heat

once browned, finish cooking in an oven for about 10 minutes

drizzle wasabi mayonnaise on top

Taste of Italy is taking place on Thursday, April 20.

There will also be a Mother’s Day buffet on Sunday, May 14.

For more information on the restaurant, head to their website.