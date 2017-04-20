Crafting Wild Rice Walleye Cakes
BIWABIK, Minn. – Burnt Onion Kitchen and Brews is the restaurant in the new chalet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, Minnesota.
It’s headed up by Chef Dan Schimka.
There is hand-crafted beer, hand-cut steaks, seafood flown in from Hawaii and fresh pasta.
For this week’s Cooking Connection Chef Dan taught FOX 21’s William Seay how to make wild rice walleye cakes.
Wasabi Mayonnaise:
- add half cup of heavy mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp. white wine
- lemon juice
- kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 tbsp. wasabi
- fresh chopped parsley
Wild Rice Walleye Cake:
- chop 6-8 piece of tilapia in a food processor
- add seasoning, lemon juice, and 1 tbsp. of heavy cream; mix again
- transfer mixture to a bowl
- add green and red peppers
- add parsley
- add wild rice
- add yellow onion
- chop walleye and add to mix (must be cooked and cold)
- form cake and cover in panko
- brown cakes in pan on medium-high heat
- once browned, finish cooking in an oven for about 10 minutes
- drizzle wasabi mayonnaise on top
Taste of Italy is taking place on Thursday, April 20.
There will also be a Mother’s Day buffet on Sunday, May 14.
