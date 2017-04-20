CSS Students Design and Promote New Products

DULUTH, Minn. – Young Northland inventors showed of their stuff at a St. Scholastica trade show this afternoon.

Students from different classes teamed up to develop, market, and promote a brand new product.

The project also combined an e–commerce class to design a website and an entrepreneurship class to showcase a business plan for the product.

Some ideas students came up with included fishing lures made by a mold created using a 3–d printer, a welcome mat that rings your door bell when stepped on, and a student who designed a printer that attaches to the bottom of a laptop.

“It’s something that at least college students can appreciate just as far as taking away some of the issues that they’ve had in college life,” said George Foote, a communications and marketing student at CSS. “I know this can translate into the business sector as well just for the busy business individual that needs to be able to print and scan on the go.”

Instructors saw this project as a great way to get students real world experience, by bringing many different majors together to collaborate.