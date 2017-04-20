Duluth Parents Promote Healthy Playgrounds

Fundraiser for School Support on Earth Day

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of concerned parents has been working together to create what they believe is the best environment for their children on the school playground.

Duluth Parents for Healthy Playgrounds worked to have tire mulch removed from Duluth schools playgrounds and replaced with wood mulch.

This weekend they’re hosting a fundraiser to help with the process of removal and replacement.

It’s taking place on Saturday, April 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Skyline Lodge, 4894 Miller Trunk Highway.

There will be family-friendly events with a silent auction, prize drawings, and Miphotobooth.

The meal includes a taco bar and pizza with gluten free options available.

There will also be a cash bar and specialty drink.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

For more information head to the DPHP Facebook page.

Some featured silent auction items are: