Federal Judge Blocks Sound Engineer’s Release of Prince EP

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – A federal judge has blocked a sound engineer from releasing a five-song EP of unpublished music by Prince after the late superstar’s estate objected – but one of the songs is still currently available online.

George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006, and made at least one recording – called “Deliverance” – available Wednesday for online sales.

Prince’s estate and Paisley Park Enterprises sued to block it.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright granted a temporary restraining order to stop the music’s release late Wednesday, but independent label RMA says the song “Deliverance” was released before the judge’s ruling, so it does not apply. The song was available Thursday.

The estate’s lawsuit says Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement that the recordings would remain Prince’s property.