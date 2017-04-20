Gadgets to Prepare for Severe Weather

Verizon Wireless Offers Severe Weather Preparedness Tips

DULUTH, Minn. – This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and Verizon Wireless is helping you prepare for Spring and Summer storms.

Joe Thunhorst, General Manager for the Duluth store, stopped by FOX 21 to give some tips.

First, he noted how important it is to have devices to charge your phone and tablet.

He also recommended a waterproof phone case.

Additionally, a projector that clips to a phone can keep your family entertained when living with no power.

For more information on any of these products head to verizonwireless.com.

Verizon Wireless in Duluth is located at 2112 Maple Grove Rd, Duluth, MN 55811 and can be reached at (218) 213-9224.