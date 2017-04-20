Groups Want Wisconsin to End Solitary Confinement of Youth

Racine County's Juvenile Detention Center - WUMW

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin juvenile advocacy groups are asking a federal court to order the state to stop using solitary confinement at its youth correctional facilities.

The ACLU of Wisconsin and the Juvenile Law Center filed the request Wednesday as part of a pending lawsuit alleging poor treatment of juveniles at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections said it can’t comment on pending litigation, when asked by The Associated Press.

The advocacy groups say as many as 20 percent of the juveniles at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake are in solitary confinement at any given time. The facilities house between 150 to 200 youth.

The groups’ lawsuit also alleges youth are pepper-sprayed and shackled to tables and Wednesday’s filing requests a stop to those practices as well.