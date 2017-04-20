International Wolf Center Reaches Visitor Milestone

One Million People Have Visited the Wolf Center

ELY, Minn.- One million people have walked through the doors of Ely’s International Wolf center since it first opened in 1993.

Visitors have been a mix of locals and tourists, all stopping by to get a look at the wolves living at the center, and to take part in one of the many programs offered there.

“People are coming from the cities, they’re coming from across the country to either just visit the wolf center or do other tourist things in the area,” said Krista Krista Harrington, Interpretive Center Manager at the International Wolf Center.

The goal of the International Wolf center is to educate people about wolves and the wild lands, and that’s why wolf center representatives are particularly excited about the visitor milestone. Because each person who visits the center is a person who has learned a little more about wolves.

“We really have a strong mission in education because there are a lot of misconceptions about wolves and we think that the best way (to combat that) is to provide accurate information for people to learn about wolves,”said Harrington.