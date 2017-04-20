Legacy Glassworks Raises Funds for Chum Homeless Shelter

The shop is also hosting a music festival and silent auction at The Rex bar

DULUTH, Minn. – Local artists are coming together for a good cause on Thursday.

Legacy Glassworks in Duluth is hosting their Spring Celebration with live music and glassblowing demonstrations.

This year is a little different, as Legacy is helping raise funds for the CHUM homeless shelter.

“We like to support the community, and since they’re our neighbors, we like to keep a relationship with them,” said Zach Peeples at Legacy Glassworks. “It’s important to be involved in the community.”

Legacy will also host a music festival and silent auction at The Rex bar, with 100 percent of proceeds going to CHUM.

Customers also have the option to round up their purchases with the extra money also going to the shelter.