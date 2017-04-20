Medical Examiner: Probable Opioid Overdose Killed 4-Year-Old

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) – Another young child has died of a suspected opioid overdose in Milwaukee County.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says the death of 4-year-old Tyranne Beckless last week is being investigated as a probable opioid overdose, the seventh child under five to die in a similar way in the last 19 months in Milwaukee County.

Additional toxicology testing is being done. The case is still under investigation and details of how the boy may have gotten the drug have not been released.