Minnesota Lawmakers Consider Making Student Fees Optional

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota lawmakers working to finalize a spending plan for state public colleges and universities are currently discussing whether student fees, that are paid in additional to tuition, should be optional.

The Star Tribune reports the measure to make the fees optional is included in a broader, $3.2 billion higher education budget bill the House passed earlier this month. Republican Rep. Drew Christensen of Savage proposed the optional student fee, saying his goal is to drive down the soaring cost of higher education.

These student fees help pay for health and recreation centers, school newspapers, student government, collegiate athletics, and other groups. The charges vary from campus to campus.

Some university administrators and students say making the fees optional could push those charges onto tuition bills or threaten student groups and services.

State colleges and universities are currently battling with the Legislature when it comes to funding from the state, which would result in unwanted tuition increases.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.