MnDOT to Close Second Avenue into Virginia for Highway 53 Work

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Highway 53 relocation project will close access into Virginia via Second Avenue on Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. from Hwy 53.

The closure will stay in place until 6 a.m. Monday, April 24.

The closure is taking place so crews can perform necessary utility work under Second Ave.

For updated road conditions and information visit www.511mn.org