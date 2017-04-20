Motorists Asked to be Alert as Adopt-a-Highway Crews Out

Volunteers work to remove trash and recyclables from roadsides

MADISON, Wis. – Motorists are asked to be alert for Wisconsin’s Adopt-a-Highway volunteers who are busy collecting up trash and recyclables that have built up along state highways.

County highway crews will gather up the bagged materials for proper disposal.

Last year, 2,864 crews collected 180 tons of trash and recyclables.

“Wisconsin’s Adopt-a-Highway volunteers provide a tremendous service to taxpayers by helping keep our roadsides looking attractive for both state residents and tourists,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Dave Ross. “We ask drivers to be cautious and alert anytime they approach roadside workers.”

Adopt-a-Highway workers are asked to clean-up their assigned two-mile state highway segment at least three times per year. WisDOT furnishes safety vests, highway worker signs, a safety training video, trash bags, and two permanent signs identifying the group. Groups solely work on the sides of the highway, never in dangerous areas like medians, bridges, or steep slopes.

For more information or if you’d like to adopt a state highway visit WisDOT.gov