New Master Plan At Spirit Mountain

Possible Hotel To Be Built In The Future

Duluth, Minn

Spirit Mountain has a new master plan that will drive more tourists to the resort year around.

The earlier master plan that was issued in 2008 brought some new amenities to the area such as the Grand Avenue chalet, the snow tubing center ,and the new snow making system to name a few.

The goal for the new master plan update process is to study the area in greater detail to develop and implement a long term plan that will maintain but also enhances the spirit mountain recreation area.

“We started this process here several months ago with the city of Duluth and with Eco Sign and the partnership to determine what is in the best interest for Spirit Mountain but what is also in the best interest for the community and what’s going to make since for us to do here at Spirit,” Says Executive Director of Spirit Mountain Brandy Ream.

One possibility in the works would be a hotel built at the bottom chalet off of Grand Avenue.