North American Bear Center Bears Come Out of Hibernation

The Center Will Begin Opening Daily May 1st

The bears at the North American Bear Center are out of hibernation.

The four bears that live at the center came out of hibernation a little earlier than wild bears in the Northland because of a difference in their genes and the environment they live in. The bear coming out means the bear center is closer to opening daily for the season.

“This is the exciting time of year when we’re just about to open, the bears are out and we have a new bear in the mix,” said Dr. Lynn Rogers. “They are all deciding how to get along. It’s a little different every year, always exciting.”

The North American bear center is open on Saturday and Sunday, but will open daily starting May 1st.