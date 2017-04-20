Port Has Now Been Blessed For The Year

Ceremony Held Today Blesses The Port

Duluth, Minn.

As of today the port has been blessed.

Each year the Twin Ports ministry to seafarers hosts the ceremony of blessing for all in the maritime industry in the Twin Ports.

“It’s a way for all businesses and people and ships and lakers that are part of the port to realize that we’re in this together. That’s there’s a time when we can come together and provide blessing,” Says Pastor Doug Paulson.

The event was held at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center and Marine Museum in Canal Park.