Stabbing in Cloquet Leaves One Man Hospitalized, Suspect Still At-Large

CLOQUET, Minn. – Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, officers form the Cloquet Police Department responded to the Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital for a patient with two stab wounds to his abdomen and arm.

Officers learned during their investigation that the 37-year-old male victim was in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue when the assault occurred.

The victim has been transported to St. Luke’s in Duluth, his status is currently unknown at this time, but his injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Authorities believe that the suspect and victim knew each other, and the public’s safety is not at risk.

The suspect is still at large and had not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD at 218-879-1247.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no other information is available.