Superior Family in the Running to Appear on Packers Tickets

The photo was selected as a finalist and is now up against four other photos from fans across the country

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A Superior family needs your help in a competition that could land their kids on the front ofGreen Bay Packers tickets for the upcoming season.

The Taylor family submitted a photo of their twin sons, Jaxon and Tavion, wearing their green and gold, into the Packers Ticket Takeover contest.

Brooke and Jesse Taylor adopted the two–year–old twins at birth and say the pair has been an amazing addition to their Packer–loving family.

“It’s just a really cool fun memory for our family, just with the adoption and loving on our kids and just seeing how many people think they’re pretty cool like us,” said Jesse Taylor.

The competition runs through April 28th. The winners will head to a home game and appear on the team’s 2017 fan appreciation game tickets.

Visit this website to vote: http://packerseverywhere.com/ticket-takeover/vote-now