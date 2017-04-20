Volunteers Needed For Spring Cleaning Along Lake Walk

From Brighten Beach To Superior Point, Trash Needs To Be Picked Up

Duluth, Minn.

The snow is gone and the temps are warming up. It’s time to clean up the mess left behind so we can enjoy the beaches and the lake walk

Volunteers are needed this Saturday. Which also happens to be earth day, to pick up trash from Brighten Beach to Superior Point.

Organizers are looking for 150 people to volunteers.

“It’s just the typical kind of things that people leave behind plastic cups and bottles, cigarette wrappers. You name it there’s all kinds of crazy stuff,” Says Organizer John Pierce.

All supplies needed to pick up trash will be provided.

It’s supposed to be a nice day Saturday so dress for the weather.

Pizza and drinks will be available to those who sign up online.