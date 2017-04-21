3 Charged After Investigation into Drug Sales in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force (LSDVCTF) executed a search warrant on April 18, 2017 at an apartment in the 300 block of North 20th Avenue West, according to the Duluth Police Department.

The search warrant was conducted as a result of an investigation into the sale of controlled substances, specifically heroin.

During the search, investigators recovered seven grams of fentanyl, marijuana, drug packaging, digital scale, and U.S. currency.

Investigators arrested 45-year-old Marcell Lee Gaines a.k.a. Omar White, of Duluth, 32-year-old Jean Marie Anderson, of Duluth, and 32-year-old Forrest Duran Isham-Kingbird, of Duluth. All three were booked into St. Louis County Jail pending formal charges.

On Friday, April 21, St. Louis County Attorney’s Office formally charged Gaines and Anderson with 2nd Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance in a Public Housing Zone. Gaines’ bail was set at $125,000 and Anderson’s at $50,000.

Isham-Kingbird was charged with 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and was released on his own recognizance.