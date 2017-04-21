4 Year Olds Clean Trash Around Barker’s Island

Learning to Appreciate the Lake is Part of Their Education

SUPERIOR, Wis.- 4 year old kids learned about Lake Superior while cleaning up trash around Barker’s Island.

The students were from Newborn 2 School Education in Superior, and had been learning about the importance of the place where we live, and the role Lake Superior plays in everyone’s lives. Cleaning up the shores of Lake Superior today was part of the learning experience.

“They went on a massive trash hunt and found all kinds of trash, and were really amazed and a little disgusted at how much trash there is,” said Deanna Erickson, the Education Coordinator for NERR.

The children spent around 45 minutes cleaning.