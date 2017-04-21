The 71st annual AAD Shrine Circus

Duluth, Minn.

The 71st annual AAD Shrine Circus has once again made its way to Duluth for the weekend.

The AAD shrine is headquartered in Duluth, MN but also covers Bemidji, International Falls, and most of central Minnesota.

The circus is a fundraiser for the local AAD shrine and funds raised from the circus go back to the AAD shrine to help fund the organizations day to day expenses and is the primary fundraiser of the AAD shrine.

“There’s great things that you’re not going to see anywhere else. We have a lady over here that’s going to get shot out of a cannon and land it’s really cool to see. She’s been doing it for 6 years. We have elephants, they’re huge!” says Don Ewald, CEO OF AAD Shrine.

After tonight’s show you have there more chances attend, 2 and 7 p.m. tomorrow and 2 p.m. on Sunday.