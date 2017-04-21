Active Adventures: Putting Lessons with Duluth Golf

Meteorologist William Seay Puts His Putting Skills to the Test

DULUTH, Minn. – Meteorologist William Seay put his putting skills to the test in this week’s Active Adventures!

With warmer weather moving into the Northland, many courses around the Northland are now preparing for a busy summer season.

General Manager of Duluth Golf, Mike Bender, gives William a few tips on his putting techniques.

Duluth Golf is located at 1801 West Skyline Parkway. You can contact them by phone at (218) 723-3451.

Lester Park Golf Course is located at 1860 Lester River Road in Duluth.