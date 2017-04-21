Bears at the North American Bear Center Are Out of Hibernation

The Bear Center Will Open Daily Starting May 1st

ELY, Minn.- The bears at the North American Bear Center are out of hibernation. The four bears that live at the center came out of hibernation a little earlier than wild bears in the Northland because of a difference in their genes and the environment they live in.

The bears being out means the Bear Center is that much closer to opening daily for the season.

“This is the exciting time of year when we’re just about to open,” said Dr. Lynn Rogers, a Research Biologist at the bear center. “The bears are out, we have a new bear in the mix and they are all deciding how to get along, it’s a little different every year, always exciting.”

The Bear Center will begin opening daily on May 1st.