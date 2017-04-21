Eight Scholarship Opportunities Open to Northland Students

Deadline to Apply for the 2017 Bluebird Foundation Scholarships is Friday, April 28

DULUTH, Minn. – Eight scholarship opportunities are up for grabs in the Northland.

The Bluebird Foundation is currently looking for talented high school students looking to study in the arts to apply for the opportunity.

The Bluebird Foundation strives to be an advocate for area youth in the performing arts and to create awareness of the power of the arts to enhance self-esteem, to increase understanding of others, and to improve academic performance.

With each sale of a “Christmas by the Lake” CD sold in the Twin Ports during the holiday season, funds are put away for the eight scholarships.

Students in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin are encouraged to apply.

Deadline to apply is Friday, April 28.

There will be a banquet, and scholarship ceremony happening May 7. The event will start at 2 p.m., at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.

Click here to apply and learn more!