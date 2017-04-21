Experts Urge People to Get Carbon Monoxide Detectors

If You Have One, Batteries Should Be Checked Twice a Year

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Colorless and odorless, Carbon Monoxide is a silent killer, and without a detector, it’s easy to go unnoticed until it’s too late.

The Superior Fire Department urges everyone to invest in a Carbon Monoxide Detector, and says it can help save lives. The detectors are sold at most places that sell smoke alarms, and are just as important. If you do have a detector, batteries should be checked at least twice a year.

“Some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, dizziness, vomiting, flu like symptoms,” said Howard Huber, the Assistant Fire Inspector.