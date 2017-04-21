Fans Celebrate the Life and Work of Prince

June 7, 1958 - April 21, 2016

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – One year ago the pop superstar, Prince Rogers Nelson, died from an accidental drug overdose at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. He was found unresponsive in an elevator. First responders attempted CPR, but he was later pronounced dead from a self-administered fentanyl overdose. He was 57 years old.

His recording studio and home at Paisley Park has since been converted into a museum. The museum has planned a full four days of events ranging from concert performances by Prince’s former bandmates to panel discussions.

Fans who are unable to afford the high-priced tickets are encouraged to head over to First Avenue in Minneapolis for a street party. First Avenue also hosted an impromptu street party the day of Prince’s passing.

The Minnesota History Center is also staging a special exhibit of Prince memorabilia, including his iconic “Purple Rain” suit.

Tributes across the state are planned including the purple lighting of Enger Tower in Duluth and the I35W Bridge in Minneapolis.