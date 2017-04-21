Hartley Begins Improvements at Park

New Accessible Loop Trail to be Installed

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Parks and Recreation are working on improvements for Hartley Nature Center as part of a Mini-Master Plan approved in 2014.

Work at the park started last year, including building a new boardwalk. This year, they will focus on a accessible loop trail and parking area improvements, among other things.

Most of the projects are expected to be completed by the end of June.

To view more details about the project, visit this website.