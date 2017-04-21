High School Students Show Off Their Welding Skills

It's a Competition Held at LSC Each Year

DULUTH, Minn.- High School students showed off their Welding skills at a competition held by Lake Superior College.

5 schools participated in the event where students were judged on their welding skills and a written test. The goal of the competition was to encourage high school students to pursue a career in welding.

“This is a big help in increasing our welders in manufacturing areas in Duluth, and surrounding areas,” said Jay Vittone, a Welding Instructor at Lake Superior College.

Participating schools included Denfeld, Duluth East, Wrenshall, Proctor and Esko.