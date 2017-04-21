Man Charged After Drug Bust in the 600 Block of E 6th St in Duluth

Search warrant executed on Wednesday, April 19

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 600 block East 3rd Street and a motor vehicle on April 19, 2017.

The search warrant was a result of an investigation into the suspected sale of controlled substances and ongoing efforts to respond to recent increases in overdoses related to the use of heroin combined with fentanyl.

During the search, investigators recovered 4.5 grams of heroin, marijuana, digital scale, drug packaging materials, and other paraphernalia.

Investigators arrested 28-year-old Arthur Wendell Barksdale and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail.

On Friday, April 21, Barksdale was formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office with 2nd Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance. His bail has been set at $30,000.