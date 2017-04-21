Report: Voyageurs Visitors Add Over $24 Million to Local Economies

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – A new report from the National Park Service estimates the local economic impact of visitors to Voyageurs National Park to be around $24 million in 2016.

The report states that 241,911 people visited the park in 2016 and spent an estimated $19,780,200 in communities surrounding the park.

That spending supported 310 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $24,601,600.

“We are delighted to share the story of [Voyageurs National Park] and the experiences it provides,” stated Superintendent Bob DeGross. “We also feature the park as a way to introduce our visitors to this part of the country and all that it offers. We appreciate the partnership and support of our neighbors and are glad to be able to give back by helping to sustain local communities.”

The spending analysis was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas of the U.S. Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Services and has been produced into an interactive tool available at the NPS Social Science Program webpage.

Their analysis shows that $18.4 billion of direct spending was done by 331 million park visitors in communities within a 60 mile radius of a national park. This spending supported 318,000 jobs nationally, with a cumulative benefit on the U.S. economy of $34.9 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.