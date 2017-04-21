The Slovenian Impact On Minnesota’s Cultural Landscape

It's a three part exhibit

Duluth, Minn.

The Duluth Depot and the St. Louis County Historical Society celebrated the opening of a new exhibit. The exhibit is called “The Slovenian impact on Minnesota’s cultural landscape”

It’s a three part exhibit,

Part one features a series of panel displays fixated on the Slovenian immigration in Minnesota.

Part two is art work that offers recollections of early pioneer groups and then part three includes artifacts once belonging to Slovenian missionaries.

“A place where our grandparents, in fact my grandparents came many years ago as Slovenian immigrants. It’s kind of cool to bring together Slovenian culture in a building where our grandparents arrived,” Says Joanne Coombe, St. Louis County Historical Society Executive Director.

A dinner featuring Slovenian cuisine will take place Tuesday evening starting at 5 at the depot.

The exhibit can be seen in the great hall through May 31st.