Superior City Councilor Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior City Councilor Graham Garfield was taken into custody Thursday night, after a third party called the Superior Police Department about a domestic dispute at Garfield’s residence on Banks Avenue.

Superior police arrived on the scene after receiving the call at around 7:30 Thursday night, and found Garfield’s Fiance, the alleged victim, who had been living with Garfield and had been in a relationship with him for many years. According to court documents, the victim had gotten in an argument with Garfield, who was heavily intoxicated, and slapped him. The victim tried to push Garfield out of the house, when Garfield bit the top of her head. Then Garfield allegedly retrieved a gun from inside the residence, and pointed it at the victim, who had retreated to another room. By the time police had arrived Garfield had left the scene. He was found and arrested at Pattison Park. A Court hearing was held in Superior on Friday, where Garfield appeared through a teleconference.

“This case will be paid very close attention to, it’s assigned to me in the office so I’ll treat it like any other case, but obviously it’s going to get major attention from me,” said Mark Fruehauf, the Douglas County District Attorney.

Garfield is being charged for recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at another, and disorderly conduct. The recklessly endangering safety charge is a felony, while the other charges are misdemeanors. His bail is set at $5,000.

Garfield was re-elected to the Superior Council recently, beating his opponent by one vote.