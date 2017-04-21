Three died on LCO Reservation From Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisining

Police Still Waiting on Autopsy Results.

LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, Wis.-Three people died yesterday on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, possibly from carbon monoxide poisoning in the home they were in.

The LCO police told Fox 21, they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the final cause of death.

The LCO police said they would release a statement later today, with more details about the incident.

