Woodland Hills Ready to Move to Rockridge

Renovations Will Cost $2.5 Million

DULUTH, Minn.- The shuttered Rockridge Elementary could soon become the new home for Woodland Hills School.

Today a FOX 21 crew took a tour through the building to see what improvements need to be made before it’s ready for use.

Twenty percent of the building will need to be completely be renovated while 80 percent of the classes will be reused.

It’s all expected to cost about $2.5 million.

“It was a good fit because it was vacant,” said David Spooner, facilities manager for Duluth Public Schools. “The floor plan matches up with exactly what we need.”

Currently Woodland Hills School leases out the old Cobb Elementary, owned by the district.

The change to Rockridge is expected to be more cost effective for the Hills.