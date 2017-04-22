Man Hospitalized After Stabbing

Incident Happened Downtown Friday Night

DULUTH, Minn. – Police responded to a downtown stabbing late Friday night.

Police arrived in the area of Lake Avenue and Interstate 35 shortly before 11:00 p.m. and found 34 year old male with a stab wound.

The man, who’s identity was not released, was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. There’s no update if he’s still in the hospital.

According to Duluth Police, the victim and suspect may have had a previous altercation.

That suspect is not in custody. Duluth Police are investigating.