11th Annual Bike Swap Wraps Up

Hundreds Of Bikes Were Sold

DULUTH, Minn.- It was the second and final day of the 11th Annual Duluth Bike Swap held at Continental Ski and Bike.

Around 450 to 500 bikes were sold on Saturday, and though the weather was a lot colder today, Organizers say there were still plenty of people coming out to see and purchase a bike.

“It’s a great, supported community beloved event, it’s just a really popular event,” said Anne Howard the Co-Owner of Continental Ski Bike.

A quarter of the proceeds were donated to the Head of the Lakes United Way.