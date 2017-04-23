Canal Park Job Fair Held in Grandma’s Sports Garden

More Than 200 Jobs Were Available

DULUTH, Minn.- Folks looking for work had the chance to meet with employers at a job fair at Grandma’s Sports Garden Sunday.

The job fair specifically focused on hospitality jobs in Canal Park. 9 different restaurant, hotel and family fun center businesses were at the fair, and more than 200 positions were open for people to apply to.

“Everything from entry level, front desk house keeping, hosting, dish washing, all the way up to management positions. And truly what we’re selling is, this could be your first job, and this could be your career job,” said Matt Baumgartner, the General Manager of the Sports Garden.

Some of the jobs available were for seasonal positions, while others extend beyond.