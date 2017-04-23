Janet Kennedy is Running for Duluth City Council

It's Her Second Time Running for City Council

DULUTH, Minn.- Janet Kennedy announced her candidacy for Duluth city council at large Sunday, at the Civic Center Park.

Kennedy says she already works hard to create a better Duluth through her roles as planning commissioner, member of the Mayor’s Imagine Duluth 2035 Vision Committee, Co-founding member of the Cross Cultural Alliance of Duluth, and staff for health in all policies.

“One of the things that I’m very passionate about is making sure we diversify our city, as far as our work force and boards and commissions. When we have leadership that includes everybody, we make better decisions,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says she would focus on policies involving health equity, social justice and human rights, and community resiliency and sustainability.